Eagles’ Lane Johnson Not Backing Down From ‘Pretty Boy Tom Brady’ Comments

Lane Johnson clearly isn’t intimidated by the New England Patriots (or so he says).

Moments after his team’s 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, the Eagles offensive tackle said the following about facing Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII:

“Hey, Tom Brady. Pretty boy Tom Brady. He’s the best quarterback of all time, so, nothing I’d like to do more than dethrone that guy.”

Many assumed Johnson was caught up in the moment when making those comments. But during an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First” on Wednesday, Johnson stood by what he said.

Check this out:

"I'm going in confident, I want our team to be confident. We're not just going there to celebrate, we're going there to win."@Lanejohnson65 on his 'pretty boy Tom Brady' comments & facing the Pats in Super Bowl LII pic.twitter.com/EMnf3Yz2Gk — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 24, 2018

Make of that what you will.

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with being confident, and you should be if your team’s in the Super Bowl. But the problem with Johnson’s comments is he’s an offensive tackle, and Brady is a quarterback — meaning the two won’t be on the field at the same time.

So, it looks Johnson is writing a check that he’s in no position to cash.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images