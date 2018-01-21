Eagles Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will host their fourth NFC Championship Game since 2000 when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Both of these teams went 13-3 in the regular season, defended home turf in the Divisional Round and have never won a Super Bowl.

The Eagles last made the Super Bowl in 2004, while Vikings haven’t been there since 1976.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go