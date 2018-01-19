Easter Egg In Ram Rebel Picture Might Tease Hellcat-Powered Ram Pickup

Photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles already has put its Hellcat engine in an SUV, and a pickup might be the next model to get the performance treatment.

An official press photo of the 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel features an extremely subtle hint that FCA could soon make a version of the full-size pickup that’s powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V-8, according to Motor1.com.

Ram recently unveiled the next-generation 2019 1500 at the North American International Auto Show, as well as pictures of different 1500 variants. Many of the vehicles’ interior images highlighted the truck’s large Uconnect infotainment display — which is where Ram seemingly left an Easter egg teasing a Ram 1500 Hellcat based on the Rebel.

On the screen shown inside the Rebel, the time displayed was 7:07. That in and of itself might seem random, but as we’ve said before, nothing is done randomly in the auto industry.

As a time, 7:07 is meaningless. As a power output, however, 707 is exactly how much horsepower FCA’s Hellcat motor produces.

Combine that anomaly with the fact that the off-road Rebel was the only model to display that time, and it seems more likely than not that Ram is cooking up a challenger for the Ford F-150 Raptor.