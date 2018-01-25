Should Cavs Trade LeBron James? Here’s Why Will Cain Thinks So

The Cleveland Cavaliers are sputtering out of control and looking for something that will revamp their desperate situation. In the spirit of trade rumor season in the NBA, ESPN “First Take” analyst Will Cain made a bold claim as to what the Cavs should do with franchise player LeBron James.

With the recent struggles the Cavs have had, Cain went as far as to say that they “should” trade James at the trade deadline, citing it as “the best possible outcome” for both the team and James.

“The bottom line is insanity is a denial of reality and, the reality is that what is going in Cleveland right now is not normal,” Cain said when asked what the Cavs should do with James. “This is not your normal winter swoon, we’ve had this debate. This is not your normal lull in the season. They’re sniping, pointing fingers, and playing awful defense.”

Here’s the entire segment:

For a show that is based in argument, you’ll notice his two fellow commentators Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman both agreed with Cain’s assertion of trading James.

There is a growing assumption around the NBA that the Cavaliers will have to do something drastic to keep James this summer.

Cleveland will have a chance to rebound from its losing ways Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images