Ex-NBA Player Gives Bizarre Reason Why Isaiah Thomas Didn’t Deserve Tribute

Seemingly everyone has offered their opinion on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas’ request not to have a tribute video played in his return to TD Garden on Wednesday, but prior to the game, we may have heard the most bizarre reason yet.

Former NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson was very much opposed to Thomas getting a tribute, so he equated it to … Kevin Durant?

“Why is he even having a tribute video? He was only there two years,” Jackson said on ESPN’s The Jump. “Maybe I think it’s because Boston feels kind of bad about how things happened and how they traded him and stuff like that. But I don’t think he deserves it, he was only there two years.

“I know a lot of players,” Jackson continued, “that put up more numbers in two years on a team and didn’t go back and get a tribute video. (Kevin Durant) didn’t get one.”

When host Rachel Nichols followed up by asking if Thomas at least deserved a warm welcome for being such a central figure to the franchise in his tenure, Jackson doubled down.

“If that’s the case, then we’re going to see a lot of tribute videos coming up in the new year,” he said.

Jackson must’ve forgotten that he was part of a tribute (as recently as last year, no less) for a Golden State Warriors team that finished two games above .500 and made it to the Western Conference semifinals.

There are good arguments to be had on both sides on if Thomas deserved one or not, but in any event, it is absolute lunacy to compare it to a player who fleeced his team and left to go somewhere he knew he would win a championship.

Thomas ultimately was shown on the video board during the game and received a loud ovation.