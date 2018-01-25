Ex-Patriot Explains Why He’d Retire After Super Bowl If He Was Tom Brady

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nobody really knows when Tom Brady is going to retire, but if ex-New England Patriots defensive back Brandon Meriweather was in the quarterback’s position, he’d call it quits after this campaign.

Why?

Because, well, Brady already has accomplished pretty much everything NFL players set out to do.

The two-time Pro Bowler gave his take on why he’d hang his cleats up after this season if he was Brady during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” on Wednesday.

“What hasn’t he done? At this point if I was Brady, you know, no matter how competitive I was, I would say ‘OK, what else can I do?'” Meriweather said, via NBC Sports Boston.

“Especially if they win it this year, like he would be the all-time winningest quarterback ever, he’s a guaranteed first-ballot Hall of Famer. Like what else can Tom do to make Tom better than — like no matter what he does he’ll always be considered the best now, so me personally I would really consider and think about retiring.”

Interesting way to look at.

Such an idea probably wouldn’t be too enticing for Brady, whose competitive nature far outweighs that most professional athletes. Conversely, retiring after this season on your own accord would have its benefits instead of an injury possibly ending your career.

In any event, even with Meriweather’s suggestion, accomplishing a lot probably won’t be Brady’s ultimate rationale for calling things a career one day.