Falcons Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Playoff Game Online

Photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

Either the Philadelphia Eagles or Atlanta Falcons will prove themselves to be birds of prey in the NFL playoffs.

The teams will meet Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field in a highly anticipated NFC Divisional Round game. Atlanta, the No. 6 seed, surprisingly enters the game as the favorite over No. 1 seed Philadelphia due to starting quarterback Carson Wentz’s ACL injury.

The last time the teams met in the playoffs was in 2005 when Philadelphia beat Atlanta in the NFC Championship game.

Things have changed since then, but the playoff stakes remain as high as ever: win or go home.

Here’s how to watch Falcons-Eagles online:

When: Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:35 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports