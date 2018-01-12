Fan Hilariously Falls Victim To 3-Point Shot Prank During Celtics-76ers

As the old saying goes: If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.

During a break in the action of Thursday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, one fan was brought onto the court and presented with a challenge: Hitting a 3-point shot while blindfolded.

The shot came close but ultimately scraped the bottom of the net. Unfortunately for the fan, the 76ers hype team and The O2 Arena crowd completely fooled him into thinking he nailed it.

Watch the poor fellow go from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in the clip below:

76ers just punk’d a London fan harder than ive ever seen in live game entertainment Challenged him to make a 3 blind-folded for a prize, airball, celebrate like he actually went in, and then showed him the replay… 💀 pic.twitter.com/UB3WZuu6aC — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 11, 2018

Ouch.

The 76ers probably can relate to this fan, as their mood changed from happy to sad after squandering a 22-point lead in the Celtics’ 114-103 victory.