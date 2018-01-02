Fernando Alonso Debuts New Tri-Oval Helmet Design Ahead Of Rolex 24

Photo via Honda Racing

Fernando Alonso definitely has a soft spot for the United States.

Alonso posted a picture Tuesday of the helmet that he will wear Jan. 27-28 during the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The one-off lid is about as American as they come, using the stars and stripes to depict Daytona International Speedway’s tri-oval.

Having grown fond for the U.S. racing scene when he made his Indianapolis 500 debut last year, Alonso similarly rocked special helmet for the U.S. Grand Prix.

The two-time F1 world champion is set to compete in the 24-hour race with McLaren executive director Zak Brown’s IMSA team, United Autosports.

His Rolex 24 entry is preparation for an eventual 24 Hours of Le Mans bid, in his pursuit of the triple crown. The Spaniard already has completed an LMP1 test with Toyota Gazoo Racing, though he has yet to reach a deal to race at Le Mans with the Japanese manufacturer.