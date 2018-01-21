Fired Up Tom Brady To Cameraman Before AFC Title: “(Expletive) Out The Way!”

Photo via Thumbnail photos via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady is ready to go.

The New England Patriots quarterback is preparing to play in his seventh straight AFC Championship Game and 12th of his career Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While much of the attention has been on Brady’s injured throwing hand, the 40-year-old quarterback seemed ready to go when he came out of the tunnel for pregame warmups at Gillette Stadium.

Brady and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer jogged out of the tunnel with a cameraman running in front of them to capture Brady’s every move.

But that didn’t sit well with Brady, who was ready to get to work, and he had a simple message for the cameraman: “(Expletive) out the way.”

Warning: the video below has NSFW language.

Tom Brady telling the cameraman “F- out the way” is great. Pumped. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/figTM4IrL9 — Evan Singleton (@EvGuyBoston) January 21, 2018

Despite the drama surrounding Brady’s hand injury, the quarterback is “good to go” and was not wearing a glove on his right hand during warmups.