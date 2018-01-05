Flames Coach Goes Nuts During Practice With NSFW Rant, Epic Stick Throw

Word to the wise: Don’t make Glen Gulutzan angry.

You won’t like him when he’s angry.

The Calgary Flames head coach suffered quite the meltdown during the team’s practice at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday. We’re not sure what set Gulutzan off, but whatever it was, it caused him to go on an expletive-laden rant, punctuated by an epic stick throw into the stands.

Here’s a bleeped-out version of the performance:

Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan went OFF at practice. Throwing sticks and dropping F-bombs everywhere 😳 pic.twitter.com/d5TqrwcPBX — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) January 5, 2018

And here’s an uncensored one:

(Reminder: The language is very NSFW.)

Since that Glen Gulutzan practice tirade got taken down, I recorded the cached tweet of it, including an epic stick throw! #Flames pic.twitter.com/4cw0b8d628 — Brian (@PeteDeBoerWar) January 5, 2018

Yikes.

You’d think Gulutzan would be in a better move after his team’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, but that clearly wasn’t the case. Perhaps the fact his team has the 11th-worst record (20-16-4) in the Western Conference was enough reason for him to lose his cool.

Or, you know, maybe the Flames just weren’t practicing very hard.

