Floyd Mayweather Gives Ridiculous Answer When Asked About #MeToo Movement

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has a pretty checkered past history with domestic violence, and that manifested itself even further when the boxer gave an awful analysis to the #MeToo movement — which he didn’t even know existed.

The movement, which has empowered women to speak up about sexual assault, has been monumental in its impact across the United States and beyond, but it appears Mayweather had no clue it even was happening, as seen in an interview with Men’s Health.

Here’s the transcript of the exchange, via Yahoo!.

We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

Mayweather: The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

Mayweather: When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.'” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

This is a very different —

Mayweather: Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.””Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

Not exactly the topic to turn into self-promotion about yourself and how rich you are.

He later said he “didn’t think sexual harassment was cool” after the interviewer pushed him a bit more, saying she knew that he had a sensitive side.

Nevertheless, such a response unfortunately comes as little surprise from the 40-year-old.