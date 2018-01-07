Fluidity Of Offense Leads To Bruins’ Fourth Goal Against Hurricanes

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.

There has been plenty to like from the Boston Bruins’ performance against the Carolina Hurricanes, and among them was the fourth goal of the evening.

Tremendous movement amongst skaters in an effort to create two-on-ones — which in turn disheveled the Hurricanes — led to a nice shot from the point from Ryan Spooner, which was directed in by Jake DeBrusk.

To hear Andy Brickley’s analysis of the tally, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.