Following F1 Entry, Fiat Chrysler Looking To Put Alfa Romeo In IndyCar

With Alfa Romeo having successfully re-established itself in the United States as a premium automaker, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wants the brand to win over American race fans.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne recently revealed at the North American International Auto Show that FCA is considering entering Alfa Romeo in the Verizon IndyCar Series, according to Motorsport.com.

Marchionne claimed the single-seater championship is an especially appealing championship for Alfa given that Italian race shop — and soon to be supercar manufacturer — Dallara is entrusted with building every IndyCar chassis.

“Why not Alfa Romeo in IndyCar?” Marchionne asked. “We are thinking about it.

“Gian Paolo Dallara — I consider him a great, the best Italian engineer around.”

IndyCar president Jay Frye reportedly confirmed it has held roughly 10 meetings with manufacturers that are interested in entering the category — though he declined to name any in particular. The series, like Formula One, included outside OEMs in discussions regarding the direction of the sport, as well as the design of the 2018 cars.

Since the new aero kit having been revealed and tested, Frye said many of those manufacturers have told IndyCar they like what they’ve seen.

“But I don’t want to give the impression that we’ve gotten to where there are only Ts to cross and Is to dot with any one manufacturer,” Frye told Motorsport.com. “All I can say is that it’s been particularly encouraging that even the OEMs who we didn’t consult before putting our five-year plan in place are paying attention. They know what we’re doing, they’re taking interest.”

Given the fact that Alfa Romeo wasn’t certain it would still be around in five years, but has since gained a foothold stateside, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s one of the companies Fryer was referring to.