Ford Enters Performance SUV Segment With 355-Horsepower 2019 Edge ST

Ford recently has focused a lot on winning over enthusiasts, developing a performance lineup full of hot hatches, pony cars, off-road trucks and a race-proven supercar. But its push for fun, affordable cars has ignored one of the most popular vehicle segments in the United States.

Well, that soon will change.

The American manufacturer introduced the 2019 Edge ST on Thursday ahead of the model’s official debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The third member of the ST family is expected to arrive at dealers summer 2018 and will be the first SUV that Ford Performance has gotten its hands on.

Although Ford is branding the sportier Edge as an ST, the SUV interestingly seems to have more in common with the Fusion Sport than the Focus or Fiesta ST models.

Much like the Fusion, the Edge will be fitted with a 355-horsepower 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, all-wheel-drive and an automatic transmission — albeit an eight-speed, as opposed to six — with paddle shifters. The Focus and Fiesta, by contrast, come with turbo in-line four-cylinder engines, front-wheel drive and only are offered with six-speed manual transmissions.

Drivers also will be able to engage Sport Mode, which as in the Fusion Sport, stiffens the suspension, raises shift points, improves throttle response and increases the exhaust note. This is similar to the driving modes found in the updated Fiesta, though the U.S.-market Fiesta ST and Focus ST’s “sport mode” simply backs off the stability control.

Outside, however, the Edge looks exactly how an ST should.

Ford’s typical oval grille is larger than on the standard car, and includes wider mesh to allow the Edge to take in more air.

The Edge ST also will have an available performance brake package that we assume will add six-piston Brembo calipers.

Ford hasn’t released any pricing information on the 2019 Edge ST, though it presumably will have a starting price in the neighborhood of $40,000-$45,000, slotting in between the outgoing Focus RS and F-150 Raptor.

