Ford GT Sets ‘Car And Driver’ Record At Virginia International Raceway

Photo via YouTube/Car and Driver Magazine

It took an entire year for “Car and Driver” to get its hands on a Ford GT for its Lightning Lap test at Virginia International Raceway, but it was well worth the wait.

The popular magazine posted a video Sunday, revealing that the Ford GT had set a new LL record around VIR’s 4.1-mile Grand Course circuit. The GT’s lap time of 2:43.0 was 0.1 seconds faster than the previous record time, set by the Porsche 918, which costs nearly twice as much as the Ford.

“Car and Driver” typically only uses new cars for its LL test, but made an exception for the GT. Due to the high demand for the $400,000 supercar, Ford didn’t have a GT available to give “Car and Driver” until recently.

As if a car powered by a V-6 besting Porsche’s 887-horsepower hybrid wasn’t impressive in and of itself, “Car and Driver” claims the Ford could have gone even faster.

Given the unique circumstances surrounding the GT’s LL test, “Car and Driver” had just one day with the Ford. It speculates the lap time could have fallen by as much as a second over the course of a normal three-day test period.