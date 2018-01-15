Ford Redesigns Mid-Size Ranger For Pickup’s 2019 Return To US Market

Americans no longer have to wonder what the Ford Ranger will look like when it arrives at dealers in the United States in 2019.

Ford unveiled the new Ranger on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, less than 30 miles from the Wayne, Mich., plant where the truck will be assembled starting late 2018. Although the United States-spec Ranger looks similar to the one Ford currently sells in European markets, it’s been been thoroughly redesigned to meet the needs of North American buyers.

The Ranger hasn’t been sold stateside since 2011, when Ford pulled the truck from its U.S. lineup due to waining popularity. Despite that, enthusiasts have clamored for Ford to bring back the Ranger ever since, and the “Blue Oval” announced in 2016 that it plans to do so in a bid to capitalize on the rapidly growing mid-size pickup segment.

“Ranger has always held a special place in the hearts of truck fans,” Ford’s vice president of product development and purchasing, Hau Thai-Tang, said in a statement. “The all-new Ranger is designed for today’s midsize truck buyer, delivering even more utility, capability and technology for those who blend city living with more off-the-grid adventures on weekends.”

During the Ranger’s revealing, Ford confirmed that it will come with a 2.3-liter twin-scroll turbocharged EcoBoost engine, which will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Ranger also will come in three trim levels — XL, XLT and Lariat — and be offered in both SuperCab and SuperCrew cab layouts.

What’s more, Ford announced it will have optional Chrome and Sport appearance packages, as well as FX Off-Road packs. The FX packages — for both 2WD and 4WD variants — adds skid plates, all-terrain tires, off-road suspension and a Terrain Management System that’s similar to that of the F-150 Raptor.

It’s not clear if the FX4 and FX2 add-ons are an indication that Ford doesn’t plan to give the U.S.-market Ranger the same Raptor treatment as the one it sells in Australia.

Thumbnail photo via Ford