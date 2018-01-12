Former 49ers CEO Has Gross Suggestion For Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Talks

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo’s outstanding play for the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the season likely earned the quarterback a huge payday.

And according to former Niners CEO Carmen Policy, the team should be prepared to surrender to Garoppolo, and give the 26-year-old anything he wants.

Like, anything he wants.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Thursday, Policy offered this hilarious, though rather disgusting suggestion for San Francisco’s front office:

Former Pres and CEO of the 49ers Carmen Policy on Jimmy G contract on @957thegame “If I were representing the team I would enter the room and bring a large jar of Vaseline and I’d say to Jimmy’s agent I’m a nice guy, I really want to do the right thing, please be gentle with me.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 11, 2018

Fascinating.

Now, many likely will accuse Policy of being sexually inappropriate with his comments. But in an email to ProFootballTalk, the 74-year-old insisted that’s not the case.

“At my age any references would be related to Male Medical Exams and would have no sexual connotation.”

Make of that what you will.