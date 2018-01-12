Former 49ers CEO Has Gross Suggestion For Jimmy Garoppolo Contract Talks

Jimmy Garoppolo’s outstanding play for the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the season likely earned the quarterback a huge payday.
And according to former Niners CEO Carmen Policy, the team should be prepared to surrender to Garoppolo, and give the 26-year-old anything he wants.
Like, anything he wants.
During an appearance on 95.7 The Game on Thursday, Policy offered this hilarious, though rather disgusting suggestion for San Francisco’s front office:
Fascinating.
Now, many likely will accuse Policy of being sexually inappropriate with his comments. But in an email to ProFootballTalk, the 74-year-old insisted that’s not the case.
“At my age any references would be related to Male Medical Exams and would have no sexual connotation.”
Make of that what you will.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP