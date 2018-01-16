Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich Slams New England’s ‘Idiot’ Haters

Photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images

People love to hate the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have ruled the NFL for the past 17 seasons, and will play in their 12th (!) AFC Championship Game on Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Former Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich faced plenty of hate during his tenure in New England and he had one simple word to describe those who wish so desperately for the dynasty to fail: idiots.

Ninkovich went on WEEI’s “Dale and Holley with Keefe” on Monday to break down the Patriots’ matchup with the Jaguars and then dish a little bit on the Patriots’ haters.

“Well, I mean, I think they’ve been so good for so long they just, people naturally dislike anything that’s really good for a really long time,” Ninkovich said. “And I don’t know why. I don’t get it because it’s really hard to be as good, you know, for such a long time consistently as the Patriots have, and it all comes down to how hard they work. As far as haters stories go, there’s been plenty of stuff that has been said to me, you know like, ‘you guys can’t win without cheating,’ which I think is a big joke because what the hell are you talking about? No grounds to know what the hell they are talking about, you’re just saying that because most people are idiots.”

While most of the haters might be idiots, we’re sure most of them are piling on the Jags’ bandwagon, especially after All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey guaranteed a win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.