France Soccer Referee Kicks Player, Is Suspended From Ligue 1 For Meltdown

Taking a seat for a while probably will do Tony Chaperon a world of good.

The France soccer referee sensationally kicked Nantes player Diego Carlos on Sunday during the globally televised Ligue 1 game against Paris Saint-Germain. Chaperon’s madness subsequently escalated when he issued Carlos a yellow card, which led to his dismissal for his second caution of the game.

Video footage shows Carlos almost certainly tripped Chaperon by accident, but what came next was undoubtedly intentional.

Have you ever seen a referee kick a player AND then send him off?! 🔴 You have now!!! 😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/YSN2p8WVsr — Goal USA (@GoalUSA) January 14, 2018

France’s Football Federation announced Monday in a statement it has indefinitely suspended Chaperon.

A la suite des faits qui ont émaillé la fin de la rencontre Nantes-Paris SG, impliquant l’arbitre M. Tony Chapron et le joueur M. Diego Carlos, la Direction Technique de l’Arbitrage et la Commission Fédérale des Arbitres ont pris les décisions suivantes https://t.co/Qk3PhsJ0m5 — FFF (@FFF) January 15, 2018

“The technical direction of refereeing and the federal commission of refereeing have decided on the withdrawal of Tony Chapron, who had been appointed for Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game between Angers and Troyes, until further notice,” the FFF said in a statement, per Eurosport.

Chaperon and other referees should leave the kicking to the players.

