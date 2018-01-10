Georgia Fan Destroys Door In Epic Meltdown During National Title Loss To Alabama

Sports can cause people to lose their mind, especially when your team is in the midst of blowing a 13-point lead in a championship game.
Such was the case for one diehard fan of the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night, who completely destroyed his room in the middle of Georgia’s 26-23 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The fan goes completely ballistic, sticking his foot through a door before completely tearing it off its hinges.
Take a look:
Wow.
And this meltdown wasn’t even a product of Alabama’s game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime so we shudder to think of the mayhem that ensued after Georgia’s fate had been sealed.
