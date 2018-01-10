College Football

Georgia Fan Destroys Door In Epic Meltdown During National Title Loss To Alabama

by on Tue, Jan 9, 2018 at 9:14PM
Sports can cause people to lose their mind, especially when your team is in the midst of blowing a 13-point lead in a championship game.

Such was the case for one diehard fan of the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night, who completely destroyed his room in the middle of Georgia’s 26-23 loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The fan goes completely ballistic, sticking his foot through a door before completely tearing it off its hinges.

Take a look:

And this meltdown wasn’t even a product of Alabama’s game-winning 41-yard touchdown pass in overtime so we shudder to think of the mayhem that ensued after Georgia’s fate had been sealed.

