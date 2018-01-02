Georgia LB Yells ‘Humble Yourself’ At Baker Mayfield After Epic Rose Bowl Win

Baker Mayfield can rub some people the wrong way, and it appears that Davin Bellamy is one of those people.
After Bellamy and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs outlasted Mayfield and the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime to win the 2018 Rose Bowl, the Georgia linebacker gave the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner a little advice.
As Mayfield was shaking hands with some Bulldogs after the game, Bellamy yelled “humble yourself” multiple times in the quarterback’s direction.
Mayfield irked some of the Georiga players before the game when he ran into their end zone during his normal pregame routine, so some trash talk was expected the star signal-caller was unable to lead his team over the Bulldogs.
Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP