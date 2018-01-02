Georgia Outlasts Oklahoma 54-48 in Double Overtime To Win 2018 Rose Bowl

What a game.
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs outlasted the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime to win the 2018 Rose Bowl and advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
The game was an instant classic.
The Sooners took a 17-point lead with six seconds to go in the first half when wide receiver CeeDee Lamb threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Georgia miraculously cut the lead to 14 at halftime thanks to a last-second field goal, and then reeled off 17 straight points in the second half to take a 38-31 lead in the fourth quarter.
First, it was running back Nick Chubb with a 50-yard touchdown run.
Then senior running back Sony Michel tied the game with a 38-yard touchdown run.
On the ensuring Oklahoma possession, Dominick Sanders picked off Mayfield and returned it 39 yards to the Sooners’ 4-yard line. Then freshman quarterback Jake Fromm hit Javon Wims to take a 38-31 lead.
But Oklahoma came right back, as Mayfield drove the Sooners 88 yards in six plays, hitting Dimitri Flowers for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game with 8:47 to play.
Then disaster struck for Georiga. Michel was running left and had the ball stripped by Caleb Kelly. The ball bounced right into Steven Parker’s hands and the senior safety returned it for a touchdown to give the Sooners the lead.
After the teams traded punts, the Bulldogs got the ball at their own 41-yard line with 3:22 to play. Georgia methodically drove down the field and tied the game with 55 seconds to play on a 2-yard run from Chubb.
The game went into overtime tied at 45.
Georgia and Oklahoma traded field goals in the first overtime and the Sooners got the ball to begin the second extra period. After the Bulldogs made a stop on third-and-5, Oklahoma lined up for a 27-yard field goal to take the lead, but it was blocked by linebacker Lorenzo Carter.
This gave Georgia an opportunity it wouldn’t waste. On second-and-12, Michel took the direct snap and sprinted 27 yards for the game-winning score. It was his fourth touchdown of the game.
Georgia will face the winner of Alabama/Clemson in the 2018 College Football National Championship Game on Jan. 8.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
