Georgia Players Talk Trash To Baker Mayfield Before 2018 Rose Bowl

Baker Mayfield already is getting under Georgia’s skin.
Hours before kickoff for the 2018 Rose Bowl, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner was out on the field in Pasadena, Calif., running routes and catching passes, as he does before every game, in both the Oklahoma and Georgia end zones.
Mayfield has been battling a cold that caused him to miss the No. 2 Sooners’ media availability this week, but he seemed fine during his pregame routine.
But once the star signal-caller took the pass-catching show to Georgia’s end zone, the Bulldogs’ wide receivers had an issue with Mayfield being in their panited area.
The first game of the 2018 College Football Playoffs should be fun.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
