Georgia Vs. Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch 2018 Rose Bowl Game Online

Two of college football’s premier teams will meet Monday night with a trip to the national championship on the line.
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will battle the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Georgia earned a spot in the College Football Playoff by trouncing Auburn in the SEC Championship Game, while Oklahoma punched its ticket by making easy work of TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The winner of “The Granddaddy of Them All” will move on to play the winner of Clemson vs. Alabama, who will face off in the Sugar Bowl in a rematch of the past two national championship games.
Here’s how you can watch Georgia vs. Oklahoma online:
When: Monday, Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP