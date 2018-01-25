Giants’ Brandon Marshall: Patriots’ Rivals ‘Should Be Ashamed’ Of Their Success

The rest of the NFL isn’t pulling its weight when it comes to stopping the New England Patriots.

That’s the opinion of New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who blasted the rest of the league for allowing the Patriots to achieve unprecedented success this century. Marshall said Wednesday night during his appearance on “Inside the NFL” the 31 other teams should be “be ashamed” of themselves, as the Patriots prepare for their eighth Super Bowl since 2002.

ICYMI: Brandon Marshall loses his mind on Inside the NFL about the #Patriots heading back to the Super Bowl. “The league is not competitive. We all should be ashamed.” pic.twitter.com/sQzef2YtYe — Kyle DaLuz (@Kyle_DaLuz) January 25, 2018

“The league is not competitive,” Marshall said. “We all should be ashamed. Even you guys covering them on TV should be ashamed. Players should be ashamed, coaches should be ashamed, owners should be ashamed. How do we let these guys do this year in and year out? Congratulations. You guys are phenomenal. You can’t get any better. But how do 31 other organizations let this happen? …”

The Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., in Super Bowl LII.

