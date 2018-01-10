Giants’ Landon Collins Has Dumb Reason For Not Wanting Bill Belichick As Coach

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Landon Collins wants to win… unless it’s too hard.

How else can you explain the Giants safety’s reason for not wanting Bill Belichick to become New York’s next head coach?

“The way he runs his organization, I’ve been through that process. I don’t like it,” Collins, who played for a noted disciplinarian in Nick Saban at Alabama, told the New York Post earlier this week when asked about Belichick. “It’s too strict. … He’s a great winner, he’s a great coach. I don’t know if (his style) is what the organization really wants.”

Of course, it really doesn’t matter. Belichick already threw cold water on speculation he’d consider leaving New England for New York by saying earlier this week he “absolutely” plans on coaching the Patriots next season. Plus, if the Giants really wanted Belichick and had a chance to land the longtime Patriots coach, they almost certainly wouldn’t let Collins’ opinion stand in their way.

“I talked to guys who played for (Belichick’s) team,” Collins told the Post. “They love winning, but at the same time, they don’t want to be on the team.”

This is asinine logic by Collins for two reasons.

One, the Giant are coming off a 3-13 season that became a total dumpster fire thanks in large part to off-the-field issues, which continued up until Week 17, when cornerback Eli Apple was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after Collins labeled his teammate a “cancer” during a radio interview.

And two, all signs reportedly point toward Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia becoming the next head coach of the Giants. He’s his own man, sure, but in many instances, the apple doesn’t fall far from the coaching tree — no pun intended, Eli, I swear — and it’s reasonable to think Patricia, like Belichick, will look to implement some of the same tactics that have proved so successful in New England.

So let’s recap: Collins wouldn’t want arguably the greatest coach in NFL history — a guy who’s won 12 games in each of the last eight seasons — because he’s a little too demanding. Good call.