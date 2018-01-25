Golfer Rhein Gibson Fires Caddie On Live TV For Costly Penalty

Rhein Gibson has shown a national-television audience what his caddie knows about his propensity for golfing while angry.

The Web.com Tour golfer fired his caddie, Brandon Davis, on Wednesday after he committed an apparent rules violation, which cost him a second-place finish at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. A tournament official levied a one-stroke penalty against Gibson because Davis picked up the ball from a hazard on the final hole, according to Golf.com.

The Golf Channel broadcast the moment the irate Gibson lashed out at Davis.

Wow, even I treated my caddies with more respect than this guy. pic.twitter.com/gFeTiRGM3b — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 24, 2018

The 18th-hole bogey dropped Gibson from a second-place tie to third place, costing him $12,000. Gibson fired Davis on the spot.

Hours later, Gibson, 31, apologized for his actions via Twitter.

Unfortunately my caddy was involved with a ruling on the 18th that caused me to fall from t2 to 3rd. My actions were less then professional and I apologize to my caddy and those that took offense to my behaviors. — Rhein Gibson (@RheinGibson55) January 24, 2018

Davis then went on the offensive, first on Twitter with an explanation as to why he didn’t break the rules, then on YouTube with an extraordinary defense of his actions.

I was his caddy and did nothing wrong, here's the proof: Decision 26.1/9 A.There is no penalty under Rule 18-2 if there was no doubt or it was reasonable to assume from the player's actions or statements that he would make his next stroke from outside the water hazard. https://t.co/W8dQHmAkeK — Brandon Davis (@bdavistwo) January 25, 2018

Davis also offered insight into his relationship with Gibson.

“He (Gibson) plays a lot better when he’s mad,” Davis said. “He just does. It’s in his nature, and I don’t mind that. We’re friends off the golf course, he’s a good guy off the golf course.

“… And yes, did he throw a headcover at me? Yes. Did he fire me on the spot? Yes. Did he have a reason to? Yes. Until I found this! So that’s all. I’m actually in a pretty good mood tonight.”

