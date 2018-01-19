Google Prematurely Lists Patriots, Vikings As Super Bowl LII Teams

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Super Bowl LII is a little over two weeks away, and while the conference champions have yet to be decided, it appears Google has some inside information on who this weekend’s winners will be.

The New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles dueling for the NFC title later that day, but there might not be a reason to play the games now.

If you ask the popular internet search engine for the Patriots’ and Vikings’ list of Super Bowl appearances, Super Bowl LII shows up, as noted by Bleacher Report.

Take a look:

What does Google know 🤔 (h/t colin.loch/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1iKLMV3mF8 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 19, 2018

And the NFL also jumped the gun when it shared a post on Facebook promoting a Patriots-Vikings Super Bowl on Friday.

Of course, the NFL promptly deleted the post, while Google still lists both Minnesota and New England as participants in the Minneapolis Super Bowl.

Sorry Eagles and Jags fans it looks like the fix might be in.