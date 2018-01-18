Gregg Popovich’s Imitation of ‘Namby-Pambiest’ NBA Fights Is Spot-On

The NBA world is buzzing about the recent surge in so-called “fights.”

Gregg Popovich, however, thinks it’s much ado about nothing.

The San Antonio Spurs head coach addressed NBA fisticuffs ahead of his team’s 100-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, and the results were, as you might expect, brilliant. Watch “Pop” dissect NBA fights in the clip below:

Nailed it.

Now, while NBA scuffles typically look much like how Popovich described them, there recently have been some more aggressive affairs. Serge Ibaka and James Johnson, for example, sort of threw some punches Jan. 9, and Arron Afflalo almost destroyed Nemanja Bjelica with a haymaker Tuesday night.

Still, by and large, NBA fights are pretty lame.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images