Grizzles To Wear MLK-Themed Uniforms Vs. Lakers In Honor Of Civil-Rights Icon

Photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Memphis Grizzlies are about to score some style points.

The NBA team will debut its “MLK50

City Edition” uniform Monday in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr. Day 2018. Other NBA teams have worn their City Edition uniforms already this season, but the Grizzlies have waited until the civil-rights leader’s national holiday to wear theirs for the first time.

The uniform’s design celebrates the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike and protests, which King was supporting in the city when he was assassinated.

Memphis #Grizzlies "city" uniform inspired by the "I Am A Man" protest slogans from 1968 as well as MLK Jr. on the 50th anniversary of his assassination See the new "city" uniforms for the entire #NBA here:https://t.co/p5COiY6QX1 pic.twitter.com/XTtskyCYbG — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) December 28, 2017

The Grizzlies will wear these Martin Luther King Jr.-inspired jerseys for MLK Day (📷: @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/AeN5GsVLD1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 15, 2018

“The uniform’s story, stark use of color, iconic type and design is intended to shine a national light on the events that led up to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the tragic event itself and to support the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel’s drive to deepen our understanding of the ongoing movement forward for social justice that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. defined in life and in death,” the Grizzlies last year said in a statement.

Several NBA teams will honor King on Monday during their games, but the Grizzlies will go a step further by looking the part in addition to playing it.