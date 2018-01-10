NBA

Guy Loses Fantasy Football Bet, Gets LaVar Ball Tattoo As Punishment

by on Wed, Jan 10, 2018 at 4:52PM
658
Big Baller Brand founder LaVar Ball

Photo via Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Fair warning to peoples of Earth: Don’t bet on something unless you’re absolutely sure you’re going to win.

And, when it comes to fantasy football, there are no guarantees.

Some Alabama fan named Tyler Foust recently learned that the hard way. On Wednesday, Foust Instagrammed a photo of his shiny new LaVar Ball tattoo, which he got after losing his fantasy football league.

Check this out:

Don’t bet on fantasy football. It will end badly… #bigballer (original drawing by @jessediebolt )

A post shared by Tyler Foust (@foustythesnowman) on

Yikes.

Are we the only ones who thinks that looks like Steve Harvey, rather than the Ball family patriarch?

Either way, you get what you deserve.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team