Here Are 12 Reasons Why Patriots Will Crush Titans In AFC Divisional Round

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots are going to destroy the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

Sure, Tennessee is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Wild Card Weekend. But if you expect the Titans to take down the Patriots this Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, then you’re either high as a kite or you’re willing to overlook the abundance of reasons why New England is going to steamroll Tennessee.

The divisional round has been appropriately nicknamed the “Tomato Can Game” around New England in recent years, and this season’s edition will be no different when the Patriots host the Titans as 13 1/2-point favorites. Let’s break down why.