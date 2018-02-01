Here Are Top Potential Trade Targets For NBA Postseason Contenders

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline is drawing near, and with Blake Griffin now off the market since being traded to the Detroit Pistons, there only are a few difference-making players still on the market. Here’s the current status of some of the best players on the trade block:

Lou Williams, Shooting Guard, Los Angeles Clippers

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have shown interest in Williams, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. But given his ability to knock down shots all over the floor, expect him to have plenty of suitors, especially contending teams in need of a scoring threat off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan, Center, Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly are looking to continue dealing, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and Jordan could be the next to go. One team that has been linked to Jordan is the Milwaukee Bucks, per Basketball Insiders’ Steve Kyler.

Tyreke Evans, Shooting Guard, Memphis Grizzlies

Evans has been one of the lone bright spots on an injury-stricken Memphis Grizzlies team. The guard has been sought after by multiple teams including the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Thunder and Cavaliers according to Mitch Lawrence of Sporting News. Stein also reported that the Grizzlies want a first-round draft pick in any potential deal.

Kemba Walker, Point Guard, Charlotte Hornets

The 2017 All-Star guard reportedly was put on the trade block in early January, per Wojnarowski. However, Hornets owner Michael Jordan recently told the Charlotte Observer’s Rick Bonnell that Walker will remain in Charlotte this season.

Despite that sentiment, multiple deals including a point guard swap with Cleveland for Isaiah Thomas has been reported by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Nikola Mirotic, Power Forward, Chicago Bulls

Mirotic has no issue leaving Chicago, according to reports by The Chicago Tribune. The Bulls even are going as far as benching Mirotic while they find a suitor for him, per NBC Sports Chicago’s Vincent Goodwill.