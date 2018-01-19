Here’s Proof Tom Brady Isn’t Lying About Wearing Gloves To Press Conference Before

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Maybe Tom Brady was being dismissive. Just don’t call him a liar.

Brady declined to discuss the hand injury he suffered at practice earlier this week during a news conference Friday at Gillette Stadium, saying only “we’ll see” when asked about his playing status for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the New England Patriots quarterback showed up to the podium wearing gloves on both hands. And when asked why he was wearing them, Brady simply said, “I’ve worn them before.”

Tom Brady takes the podium wearing gloves. Asked how the hand is, he said, “I’m not talking about that.” pic.twitter.com/qK772Zd2Zh — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 19, 2018

He’s not wrong.

While wearing gloves to a news conference undoubtedly is strange and maybe even a bit concerning in this instance given the circumstances, Brady was telling the truth when he suggested his wardrobe choice wasn’t unprecedented. He actually wore gloves to a news conference in September 2014, as pointed out by several folks on Twitter.

True that Tom Brady did wear gloves at previous Gillette presser on Sept. 10, 2014 after losing opener in Miami. Reporter: What’s with the gloves? Brady: [smiling] Playing receiver this week, catching a lot of balls. https://t.co/F4CRVqP1NS pic.twitter.com/9FFtig1gLZ — Steve Silva (@stevesilva) January 19, 2018

From the way back machine https://t.co/2Wl9d5E5eh — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) January 19, 2018

Admittedly, this proves nothing. It’s always nice to know someone isn’t lying straight to your face, though, even if it’s reasonable to wonder whether Brady remembers that 2014 news conference.

The good news for New England: Brady and the Patriots won the Super Bowl roughly five months after the 2014 news conference.