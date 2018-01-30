Here’s The Awesome Story Behind Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl Hat

Bill Belichick saved his best threads for the biggest stage.

The New England Patriots coach took the football world by storm with his surprising fashion statement as the AFC champions arrived in Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. Belichick, who is known for his underwhelming attire on the sideline, was rocking a rather stylish top hat as he got off the team plane.

But it turns out there’s more behind the now-famous hat. During Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, Belichick caught up with NFL Network analyst and former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest, who asked his former coach about the hat, which originally belonged to Belichick’s late father, Steve.

Here’s the full story behind Belichick’s decision to wear the hat:

Bill Belichick got off the plane wearing a hat that is special to him. His dad's. 📺: @nflnetwork #SBOpeningNight pic.twitter.com/0Iiun3oxrG — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2018

Awesome.

Steve Belichick was a great coach in his own right. After playing fullback for the Detroit Lions in 1941, he went on to coach collegiately at Vanderbilt, North Carolina and most notably, Navy.

Fast forward a few decades later, his son will be going for his eighth Lombardi Trophy as an NFL coach Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/NFL