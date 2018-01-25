Here’s What Jalen Ramsey Said To Tom Brady Before AFC Championship Game

As Tom Brady completed his usual jog down the field ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, he was accosted by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who had a few words for the New England Patriots quarterback.

No glove for Tom Brady, just some tape. He also appeared to have some words for Jalen Ramsey. pic.twitter.com/TzULBjePDC — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 21, 2018

NFL Films’ “Turning Point” breakdown of the game — which the Patriots won 24-20 to advance to Super Bowl LII — revealed exactly what Ramsey said to Brady.

And honestly, it was pretty tame, especially for a player who’s known as one of the NFL’s most illustrious trash-talkers.

“It’s on today,” a mic’d-up Ramsey told the 40-year-old QB as he began his trot back toward the Patriots’ side of the field. “It’s on today. You’d better believe it.”

Watch the full exchange at the 0:48 mark:

Ramsey was one of the stars of the “Turning Point” and “Sound FX” features from that game, which also showed him jawing with Patriots receiver Chris Hogan (“You’re not strong enough, 15”), preaching aggressiveness to his fellow Jags defensive backs on the bench and having an animated argument with an official after Brandin Cooks drew a costly pass interference penalty on cornerback A.J. Bouye.

