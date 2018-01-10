Here’s Who Colin Cowherd Believes Will Take Blame For Patriots’ Season

Colin Cowherd is prepared for the finger-pointing.

Cowherd doesn’t believe the New England Patriots have what it takes this season to win their sixth Super Bowl title, and he already has an idea as to who will be blamed if New England comes up short: Alex Guerrero.

Tom Brady’s trainer/business partner reportedly was banned from the Patriots’ team planes and sideline recently, adding to the theory that Guerrero’s presence is creating some friction in New England. And as Cowherd explained Wednesday on FS1, there tends to be a scapegoat whenever a team doesn’t meet expectations. Guerrero could be the Patriots’ fall guy this season if they don’t make good on their championship aspirations.

"This is scapegoat month in the NFL… The Patriots aren't going to win the Super Bowl and Alex Guerrero will take the blame." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/2Blr0OVi6J — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 10, 2018

Cowherd’s theory makes some sense, as Guerrero has been an interesting character in the story of the 2017 Patriots. It’s a rather huge leap to assume New England won’t win Super Bowl LII, though, as Bill Belichick and Co. remain the prohibitive favorites in spite of the team’s early season woes and ESPN’s recent report of there being a power struggle in Foxboro.

