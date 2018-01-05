Here’s Who Cris Carter Believes Will Defeat Patriots In Super Bowl LII

With all the Armageddon talk sparked by Friday’s bombshell story from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, it’s easy to forget the New England Patriots are gearing up to defend their latest Super Bowl title.

The Patriots, though inarguably flawed, remain favorites to win their sixth Lombardi Trophy. But who, if anyone, could knock off the Pats?

Most people point to the Pittsburgh Steelers and even the Carson Wentz-less Philadelphia Eagles as teams who could prevent New England from achieving its ultimate goal. But former NFL receiver Cris Carter believes another team eventually will beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII: the Minnesota Vikings.

Watch Carter, a former Viking, explain himself during Friday’s episode of “First Things First:”

"My Minnesota Vikings get their first Super Bowl win, over the Pats."@criscarter80 makes his Super Bowl pick pic.twitter.com/t5rY3y8w7U — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 5, 2018

Is Carter a little biased? Probably. But that doesn’t mean he’s crazy.

The Vikings, ever-underrated, went 13-3 this season, earning an NFC North championship and a first-round playoff bye for their efforts. Quarterback Case Keenum is no superstar, but he has played well, is surrounded by talented weapons on offense and has a stout defense to back him up. Plus, Vikes head coach Mike Zimmer has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the NFL.

Furthermore, Super Bowl LII will be played in Minneapolis, so the Vikings will have somewhat of a home-field advantage if they make it to the Big Game.

But could they really knock off perhaps the greatest dynasty the NFL has ever seen? It’s tough to fathom, but it’s certainly not inconceivable.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images