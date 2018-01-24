Here’s Why Amazon’s Alexa Is Picking Eagles Over Patriots In Super Bowl LII

A note to all New England Patriots fans: You probably shouldn’t talk to Alexa about the Super Bowl.

The artificial intelligence assistant embedded in Amazon’s “Echo” products apparently believes the Philadelphia Eagles, not the Pats, will win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Furthermore, Alexa’s logic for “flying with the Eagles” actually is pretty reasonable.

Watch Alexa state “her” case in the clips below:

What my mom sent me this morning. Even electronics are against the pats. There will be no “Alexa” when I get home all I can say!! pic.twitter.com/Ba1itp0aco — Kam Murphy (@Murphykam123) January 24, 2018

Fair enough.

Before you dismiss these clips as “creepy,” you might want to consider how useful Alexa could be ahead of Super Bowl LII. If you’re someone who likes to dabble in betting, specifically the always-fascinating Super Bowl prop bets, then why not consult Alexa, Siri or another digital assistant before making your picks?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images