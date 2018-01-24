Here’s Why Eric Dickerson Thinks Nick Foles Will Lead Eagles Past Patriots

The Philadelphia Eagles went into the postseason with a fair amount of (understandable) concern with Nick Foles under center.

But he has since quelled those worries with his performance in both pf Philly’s playoff wins this postseason, and will have a chance for yet another win on Feb. 4 against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

And it’s because of Foles’ resurgence that legendary running back Eric Dickerson believes the Eagles will win the Super Bowl, and it won’t even be an upset.

On FS1’s “Undisputed” the Hall of Fame back laid out his case.

“You know what Doug Pederson has done a good job of? He went back and he looked at tape what made Nick Foles a Pro-Bowl quarterback, what works best for him,” Dickerson said Wednesday. “He inserted that, let Nick Foles be Nick Foles. He’s not trying to make him play Carson Wentz’s offense, he’s going back to letting him play the football that (Foles) knows.

“They’ve given Nick Foles the offense, he has the weapons, he has the defense.”

Take a listen to Dickerson’s full comments about Foles and the Eagles:

The 29-year-old quarterback is throwing just shy of 300 yards per game this postseason, and has a 3-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even though it’s been a bumpy ride for him at times, those kinds of numbers are sure to give any defense trouble.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images.