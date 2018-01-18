High School Basketball Referee Loses Toupee In Hilarious Sequence

A Kentucky high school basketball game last week quite literally was hair-raising.

During a matchup between Hopkins County Central and Webster Country, an errant pass led to a pretty embarrassing moment for a referee working the game.

After a Webster missed shot, a Hopkins player tried to send an outlet pass down the sideline, only to have the basketball strike the head of an official and knock off his toupee.

Check this out:

We’d be remiss not to acknowledge the sportsmanship of No. 21 of Webster, who patted the referee on the back following a moment he’d surely like to forget.

Now that the video has gone viral, maybe the official will just embrace his baldness.