High School Freshman Drains Full-Court Game-Winner; Crowd Goes Ballistic

And the sports video of the week goes to … Evanston Township High School?

Oh yes, yes it does — and it’s not even close.

The Illinois high school served as the setting Friday night for one of the craziest endings to a basketball game you’ll ever see. Maine South High School was leading Evanston 44-42 with 2.6 seconds remaining, and had a player at the line to shoot one more free throw.

But the player missed the shot, and ETHS freshman Blake Peters corralled the rebound, briefly fought off an opponent and heaved a 70-foot shot that went straight through the basket. The crowd, as you might imagine, went into a frenzy.

Check this out:

UNBELIEVABLE ENDING!!! Freshman Blake Peters throws game winning 3-pointer length of the court to give Boys Basketball 45-44 #KitsWin over Maine South!!! pic.twitter.com/dTxYxaqDhV — Evanston Athletics (@ETHSports) January 27, 2018

Unreal. Also how about this gym and crowd? Pretty epic environment for a high school game.

Here’s another look:

Epic game-winning shot at the @Maine_South vs. @ETHSports game! Evanston beat Maine South on last-second shot on WCIU’s Game of the Week. Watch the entire game at 1PM on The U Too! pic.twitter.com/hjaKw7TOwV — WCIU, The U (@wciu) January 27, 2018

Game over. Evanston wins: 45-44.

Honestly, the best — and saddest — part of this video has to be the player who missed the free throw. After bricking the shot, he watched Peters get the ball and never turned to watch the shot, as if he knew it was going in. He just stood there, waited for the crowd reaction, then dropped to his knees in anguish.

Make your free throws, young fella.