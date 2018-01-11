How Browns Fans’ 0-16 Parade Made Great Impact On City Of Cleveland

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY

You can make all the jokes you want about the Cleveland Browns, but the fans of the franchise are making the most out of their team’s shortcomings.

There hasn’t been much to get excited about with the Browns of late. After a dreadful 1-15 season in 2016, the Browns regressed this season, posting an 0-16 record. Cleveland’s 2017 campaign was historic, albeit for the wrong reasons, and its fans treated it as such.

Thousands of Browns fans gathered in The Land for a parade to celebrate the team’s “perfect” 0-16 season. While outsiders might have viewed the festivities as a gathering of lovable losers, it turns out the parade meant much more than making good of a bad season.

The Browns Parade raised $17,157 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, which equates to 68,628 meals, according to their website. With perishable food donations included, over 70,000 meals will be provided thanks to the Parade. — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 10, 2018

Now that’s what it’s all about.

We only can imagine what the celebration would be like if the Browns ever win the Super Bowl.