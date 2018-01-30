How Julian Edelman Still Is Helping Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Julian Edelman hasn’t played a single meaningful game for the New England Patriots this season, but he’s still finding ways to motivate his teammates as they prepare for Super Bowl LII.

Speaking Tuesday at the Mall of America, fellow Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola described how Edelman, who tore his ACL during the preseason, has remained involved as he recovers from his injury.

“I talk to him daily,” Amendola said. “He’s a huge inspiration to me. We’re competing all the time. Whether we’re driving to work, walking in the locker room, playing paper, rock, scissors, pingpong — whatever it is, he’s a huge inspiration to me and all of our teammates. He’s a leader, and we miss the hell out of him.”

Amendola said he’s expecting something special from Edelman this week.

“You saw his hype video last week,” he said. “He got the stands going. He got our team juiced. We’ll be ready for something this week.”

With Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell both on injured reserve, the Patriots should have seven receivers available for Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles: Amendola, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt, Matthew Slater and Bernard Reedy.

