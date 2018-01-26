How Patriots Reportedly Ensure Their Players Are Clean From PEDs

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Since 2012, when two Patriots players were punished for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, only defensive end Rob Ninkovich has been suspended for taking a banned substance.

Ninkovich was suspended four games last season for violating the league’s PED policy. Running back Brandon Bolden and defensive end Jermaine Cunningham were suspended for taking banned substances in 2012.

If a Patriots player violates the NFL’s PED policy in the future, it’s reportedly through no fault of the team.

The Patriots test supplements their players take, a source told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran. Curran specified the supplements at the TB12 Center promoted by Tom Brady and the quarterback’s trainer, Alex Guerrero are also tested.