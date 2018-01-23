How Rob Gronkowski’s Jersey Inspired Young Patriots Fan Battling Illness

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

When Rob Gronkowski dons his No. 87 jersey it means it’s time to do what was born to do: play football.

But to 12-year-old Robbie Barnicoat, Gronkowski’s jersey is much more. It’s a signal of hope, strength and progress.

Barnicoat, a lifelong Patriots fan, suffered from febrile infection-related epilepsy when he was 10 years old and had to be placed in a medically induced coma.

When the doctors were preparing to bring him out of it, they were unsure if he would be able to read, write or speak. His parents, hoping to do anything they could to help him recover, hung his Gronkowski jersey across from his hospital bed, and when he woke up he said the word “eight.”

The doctors continued to use Gronkowski’s jersey as a daily eye test for Barnicoat until he as able to be released.

When Barnicoat was slated to undergo surgery in August of 2017, Gronkowski sent him a video message wishing him good luck and telling him to keep fighting.

Then, Gronk invited Barnicoat and his family to the New England Patriots’ Week 12 clash with the Miami Dolphins. The young fan hung out at the Gronkowski family tailgate and caught passes from the star tight end after the game.

Watch ESPN’s video story on the incredible bond below: