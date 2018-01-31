Hurricanes Consider Playing In Hartford Whalers’ Uniforms As Nod To Legacy

The Carolina Hurricanes’ new owner might be ready to party like it’s 1997.

Tom Dundon revealed Tuesday night during his appearance on ESPN radio in Raleigh, N.C., the Hurricanes are considering playing games in Hartford Whalers uniforms and selling branded merchandise of the old NHL team. Carolina relocated from Hartford, Conn., in 1997, but the Whalers maintain a place in the hearts of fans in their new home and around the NHL.

Hurricanes fans sometimes wear Whalers gear to home games at PNC Arena, and Hartford’s famed fight song, “Brass Bonanza” sometimes blares on the loudspeakers in Carolina.

Holy cow…. Brass Bonanza at the @NHLCanes game!!! Finally representing our heritage!!! #Whalers pic.twitter.com/97K7oOESiR — L H McClaren (@LBHMNC) January 31, 2018

Dundon wants to capitalize on their nostalgia.

“I think that’s an unbelievably good look,” Dondon told ESPN. “I love it. I think we should have a store that sells that Whalers merchandise online. I think we should explore playing games in that jersey and selling that gear. It’s part of the legacy.”

The Hurricanes and the NHL jointly own the Whalers trademark, and Dundon is confident the league won’t stop him from playing up his team’s Hartford heritage in the future.

“I just like cool stuff,” Dundon said. ” If we don’t (revive Whalers merchandise), it will mean something went wrong (behind the scenes).”

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images