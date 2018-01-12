Indians’ Trevor Bauer Throws Baseball 116.9 MPH (!) During Workout

Trevor Bauer’s average fastball velocity sits somewhere between 93 and 95 mph.
But if you only watched the Cleveland Indians pitcher’s offseason workouts, you’d think he was a right-handed Aroldis Chapman.
Driveline Baseball on Wednesday shared a video of Bauer throwing a ball 116.9 mph during a high-intensity workout. Furthermore, the insanely fast throw set a new record at the facility Bauer was training at.
Check this out:
Woah.
Now, this clip should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only does Bauer utilize a running start, but he also throws a 3-ounce ball (regulation baseballs are 5 ounces).
Still, this is a pretty eye-opening display of arm strength from Bauer.
