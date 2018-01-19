Is Conor McGregor About To Get His UFC Lightweight Belt Stripped?

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been more than 14 months since Conor McGregor stepped into the octagon and it appears his time as champion may be coming to an end soon.

The UFC announced recently that UFC 223 will feature a fight between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated Russian sensation Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On Thursday, in a press release sent by the promotion, the UFC announced Ferguson and Nurmagomedov will be holding a news conference before the UFC 220 ceremonial weigh-ins at TD Garden in Boston. In the press release, Ferguson was identified as the interim lightweight champion.

However, in a revised press release sent on Friday, the UFC no longer identified Ferguson as the interim champion, but still called the bout a title fight. You don’t have to be a genius to assume that this means the UFC could be stripping McGregor of the lightweight belt and using the UFC 223 bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov to determine who will be the undisputed lightweight champion.

UFC just sent out another press release about tonight’s UFC 223 presser. This time, it calls Ferguson/Khabib a “lightweight title bout.” It didn’t state that yesterday. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/2SFd4lQpbq — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2018

The UFC told MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani that the reason for the revised press release was to announce the “on-sale date for tickets.”

Just spoke to UFC PR. They said the reason for the new press release today was to announce the on sale date for tix. The addition of the word “lightweight title” wasn’t on purpose. They said the title situation will be addressed at the press conference, which starts at 5 pm ET. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 19, 2018

So now, we wait to see if the UFC announces anything of substance regarding the state of the lightweight division. But all signs indicate that this could be the end for McGregor as lightweight champion.